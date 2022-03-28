Financial Review: Katapult (KPLT) & Its Peers

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Katapult to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katapult and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 46.21 Katapult Competitors $1.72 billion $146.45 million 4.37

Katapult’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.90% -1.01% 5.60%

Volatility & Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Katapult and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 170 705 1025 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.39%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Katapult rivals beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

