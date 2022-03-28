First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 347,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,788. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Capital World Investors grew its position in First Advantage by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Advantage by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,954 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Advantage by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,375 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in First Advantage by 2,323.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 972,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 932,581 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

