First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to report $22.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $22.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $91.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. 1,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,007. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $266.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

