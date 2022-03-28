First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $60.21 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.