First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
NYSE FR opened at $60.21 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32.
FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
