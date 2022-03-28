First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

INBK stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

