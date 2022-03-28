First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 75.3% in March

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

