First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 75.3% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.