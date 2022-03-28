First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of FN opened at C$40.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.65 and a 1-year high of C$53.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

