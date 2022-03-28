First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $55.30. 162,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 298,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXD. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

