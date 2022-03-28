First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,669. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

