First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

FWRG stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

