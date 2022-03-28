FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on April 7th

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

FSV stock opened at C$176.79 on Monday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$166.76 and a 1-year high of C$256.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$186.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$220.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$226.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

