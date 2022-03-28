FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $246.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

