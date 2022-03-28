Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.48. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 503 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,770,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

