Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.48. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 503 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.