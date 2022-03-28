Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $30.50 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
