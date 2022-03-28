Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $30.50 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

