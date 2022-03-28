Fractal Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 100.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded 146.8% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $3.09 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.97 or 0.07120005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.21 or 0.99894400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

