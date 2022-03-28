FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

RAIL opened at $6.16 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $101.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.22.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in FreightCar America by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.