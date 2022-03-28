Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.61. 790,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,459. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.
