Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.61. 790,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,459. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

