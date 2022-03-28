FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HERA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 1,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

