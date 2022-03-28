FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,386. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

