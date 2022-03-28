FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.27 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

