FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.39 on Monday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in General Mills by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

