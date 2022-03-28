FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lowered by Analyst

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMI in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,265.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23. IMI has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

