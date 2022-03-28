FY2022 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lifted by Truist Financial

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.14).

RLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $25.75 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

