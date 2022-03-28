GAM Holding AG Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ferro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

FOE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,760. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

