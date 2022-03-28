GAM Holding AG Invests $1.76 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Align Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $48,268,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $412,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

ALGN traded down $5.82 on Monday, reaching $430.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.82 and a 200-day moving average of $584.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

