GAM Holding AG Invests $3.54 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 160.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $26.41. 394,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,639,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

