GAM Holding AG Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

SBUX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.02. 144,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

