GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,487,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 25,800.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $20,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,810. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

