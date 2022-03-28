GAM Holding AG Purchases 3,361 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.93. 20,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.60. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.