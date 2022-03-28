GAM Holding AG Sells 345 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.27. 67,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,046. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

