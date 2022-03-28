Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 49.3% Higher Over Last Week

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $283,697.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geeq has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

