Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 317364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 7.27%. Gemfields Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.63. The stock has a market cap of £222.06 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

