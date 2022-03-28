Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
GBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
