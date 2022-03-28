George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$164.50.

WN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$153.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,468. The firm has a market cap of C$22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$140.66. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$107.84 and a 1 year high of C$159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 10.6499995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 616.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total transaction of C$506,562.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,263.90. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total value of C$4,034,082.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,782,974.61. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,589.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

