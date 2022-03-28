Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,849,446 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gerdau by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,621,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,593 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 402,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

