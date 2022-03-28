German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GABC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,293. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.