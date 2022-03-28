Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.03 ($108.82).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of GXI opened at €68.55 ($75.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.86. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 1 year high of €99.40 ($109.23).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

