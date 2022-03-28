Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.66.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Getinge from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNGBY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.02. 9,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Getinge has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Getinge will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

