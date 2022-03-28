GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Up 186.2% in March

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,166. GigCapital5 has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

