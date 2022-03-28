Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will report $60.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.32 million. Glaukos reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

GKOS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 266,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.