Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.27. 842,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

