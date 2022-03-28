GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $988.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will announce $988.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $985.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $993.68 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $901.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,058. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in GoDaddy by 35,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoDaddy by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

