Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

