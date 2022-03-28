Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 15,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,881. Gores Holdings VIII has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.