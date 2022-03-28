Graeme O’neill Sells 5,641,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,641,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$451,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,686.

CVE BHS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 254,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,797. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$16.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

About Bayhorse Silver (Get Rating)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.