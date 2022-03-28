Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.59.

DE opened at $436.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.55. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $436.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

