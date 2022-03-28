Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

