Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $454.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.26 and its 200 day moving average is $452.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.76 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

