Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $457,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $117.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

