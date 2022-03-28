Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $539,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,720,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,726,000 after purchasing an additional 553,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

